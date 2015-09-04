Edition: International
Wireless

Global smartphone sales recover in Q3, Xiaomi overtakes Apple in third spot

Friday 30 October 2020 | 14:41 CET | News

The global smartphone market contracted 4 percent year on year in the third quarter to 365.6 million units, hurt by ongoing Covid impact, but rose 32 percent sequentially, according to the latest report from Counterpoint. The recovery was driven by pent-up demand in key markets such as the US, India and Latin America, said the report, adding that easing lockdown conditions worldwide also helped to streamline the supply chain again. 

All leading smartphone brands except Huawei posted sequential growth compared to the second quarter, with Samsung retaining the top spot with 79.8 million shipments, up 2 percent year on year and 47 percent quarter on quarter for a 22 percent market share. Huawei followed with shipments of 50.9 million, down 24 percent year on year and 7 percent sequentially for a 14 percent market share.

The quarter saw Xiaomi overtake Apple to capture the third spot for the first time with a 13 percent market share thanks to its highest-ever shipments of 46.2 million units in Q3. Xiaomi’s shipments were up 28 percent year on year and 35 percent compared to Q2 thanks to an impressive performance in China and rapid growth at Huawei’s expense in new markets like Latin America, Europe and the MEA.

Apple and Oppo rounded out the top 5 with market shares of 11 percent and 8 percent following third-quarter shipments of 41.7 and 31.0 million respectively. The biggest mover was Realme, with a sequential surge of 132 percent in shipments volume to rise to 7th spot thanks to a 4 percent market share, behind Vivo with 8 percent. The result means Realme became the world’s fastest brand to ship 50 million smartphone units since launching, said the report.

 


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Oppo / Realme / Samsung / Xiaomi
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

