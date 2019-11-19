Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange hires banks to explore IPO of Middle East and Africa business - report

Wednesday 8 January 2020 | 12:56 CET | News
Orange has selected BNP and Morgan Stanley to assess a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Middle East and Africa operations, reports Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Information on the plan first emerged during November, when the company confirmed that an IPO was among the possible scenarios under consideration for its MEA business.

Sources told Bloomberg that Paris and London are potential listing venues for the share sale. In terms of timing, the IPO could be launched as early as the first half of 2020, if the plan is approved. However, deliberations are at an early stage and Orange could still decide against pursuing the listing. 


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Middle East
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange opens new Orange Middle East and Africa HQ in Morocco
Published 09 Jan 2020 09:25 CET | Africa
Orange has officially inaugurated the Orange Middle East and Africa operational head office in Morocco as part of efforts to ...

Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
Published 16 Dec 2019 09:45 CET | Ethiopia
Orange Group has found the prospect of securing one of the two new Ethiopian licences to be granted in March 2020 more appealing ...

Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
Published 04 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | France
Orange unveiled 'Engage 2025', its new strategy that follows on from the Essentials 2020 plan launched in 2015. The group ...

Orange considers listing its Africa and Middle East business - report
Published 19 Nov 2019 10:15 CET | Africa
Orange has begun preparations for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Africa and Middle East unit, Bloomberg ...





Related Info

Orange opens new Orange Middle East and Africa HQ in Morocco
9 Jan | Africa | News
Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
16 Dec 2019 | Ethiopia | News
Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
4 Dec 2019 | France | News
Orange considers listing its Africa and Middle East business - report
19 Nov 2019 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan CES 2020
13 Jan Shaw Q1 2020
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now