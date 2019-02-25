Edition: International
Wireless

Orange launches Sanza Touch smartphone in Africa

Tuesday 29 September 2020 | 11:19 CET | News

Orange has announced the launched of the Sanza Touch to Africa. The smartphone aims to improve mobile internet access and is supported by Google, building upon efforts since the launch of Android Go edition in 2018. The device will retail at around USD 30, which is intended to make it the most accessible on the market. 

The Sanza Touch is available with Payjoy instalment payments, depending on availability in different countries. The 4G phone has a 4-inch screen, 8GB memory and a 1750mAh battery offering over four hours' life when streaming videos.

Customers can use the Orange app collection (My Orange, Orange Money and Livescreen for news) and access popular apps including YouTube Go, Google Go, Facebook and WhatsApp. The phone will be available from October with a bundled mobile data plan (voice, SMS, data). It will be sold in most countries in the Middle East and Africa, starting with Guinea Bissau, Cote d'Ivoire and Madagascar.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa
