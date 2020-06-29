Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Orange picked to enter exclusive talks for Voo takeover

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 09:18 CET | News
Orange Belgium announced it has been selected to enter exclusive negotiations with Nethys on the acquisition of cable operator Voo. Under the proposed deal, Orange would acquire 75 percent of Voo minus one share, at a valuation of EUR 1.8 billion for 100 percent of the company's shares.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Orange Belgium / Telenet / Voo
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenet grijpt naast Voo, Orange begint exclusieve onderhandelingen
Published 23 Nov 2021 08:18 CET | Belgium
Telenet zal kabelaar Voo niet overnemen. De Vlaamse operator bevestigt dat het niet is geselecteerd om de exclusieve ...

Voo brings gigabit broadband to Charleroi
Published 18 Oct 2021 10:09 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo announced the expansion of its gigabit broadband service to customers in Charleroi. This is the third ...

Nethys expects final offers for Voo by end of October
Published 12 Oct 2021 10:19 CET | Belgium
Nethys has started negotiations with a 'limited' number of candidates for the sale of Voo, writes La Libre Belgique, and others. ...

Orange Belgium launches digital-only brand hey!
Published 24 Sep 2021 08:46 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium is launching a second brand called hey!, available only over digital channels. Customers can choose from three ...

Orange, Telenet, 3 investment funds in running to acquire Belgium's Voo - report
Published 07 Sep 2021 09:37 CET | Belgium
There are still five bidders in the race for Belgian cable operator Voo, reports De Tijd. These include the operators Orange ...

Orange Belgium introduces cheaper TV service for streaming only
Published 30 Aug 2021 12:35 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium is introducing a new 'lite' TV subscription, available online without a set-top box. Customers can stream 20 ...

Voo draws up shortlist of potential buyers
Published 21 Jul 2021 10:11 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo has drawn up a shortlist of potential bidders to acquire the company, La Libre Belgique reports. In ...

Voo to increase subscription prices from July
Published 13 May 2021 10:34 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo has announced its annual price increases, which will take effect from 01 July. The standard TV fee ...

Belgian cable operator Voo to go up for sale again in mid-May

Published 29 Apr 2021 11:32 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo will go on sale again in mid-May, parent company Nethys told Le Soir. The Rothschild investment bank ...

Voo launches gigabit broadband service in Liege
Published 19 Apr 2021 12:54 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo has started rolling out broadband services at 1 Gbps in the Liege area. The service costs an extra EUR ...

VOO
Published 04 Feb 2021 10:24 CET | Belgium
This company profile analyses VOO, a cable operator and MVNO active in Belgium. This report contains information on VOO's current ...

Brutele agrees sale to Voo partner Enodia - report
Published 20 Jan 2021 09:31 CET | Belgium
The public shareholders of Belgian cable operator Brutele have approved the company's sale to partner Enodia, La Libre Belgique ...

Nethys reports strong improvement in Voo profits in 2020
Published 18 Jan 2021 09:21 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo reported a strong improvement in profits in 2020, according to a preliminary report from its parent ...

Belgian broadband growth accelerates, Voo sale main focus for 2021
Published 05 Jan 2021 08:00 CET | Belgium
Growth on the Belgian broadband market is accelerating, helped by the roll-out of new fibre services and increased internet ...

Voo gets new CEO
Published 20 Aug 2020 09:00 CET | Belgium
Nethys has appointed a new CEO for its Belgian cable operator Voo, Belga reported. Christopher Traggio will succeed Jos Donvil, ...

Orange wins court ruling to suspend Voo sale to Providence

Published 29 Jun 2020 15:08 CET | Belgium
A court in Liege has suspended the sale of cable operator Voo to private equity group Providence, following an appeal from rival ...





Related Info

Telenet grijpt naast Voo, Orange begint exclusieve onderhandelingen
23 Nov | Belgium | News
Voo brings gigabit broadband to Charleroi
18 Oct | Belgium | News
Nethys expects final offers for Voo by end of October
12 Oct | Belgium | News
Orange Belgium launches digital-only brand hey!
24 Sep | Belgium | News
Orange, Telenet, 3 investment funds in running to acquire Belgium's Voo - report
7 Sep | Belgium | News
Orange Belgium introduces cheaper TV service for streaming only
30 Aug | Belgium | News
Voo draws up shortlist of potential buyers
21 Jul | Belgium | News
Voo to increase subscription prices from July
13 May | Belgium | News
Belgian cable operator Voo to go up for sale again in mid-May
29 Apr | Belgium | News
Voo launches gigabit broadband service in Liege
19 Apr | Belgium | News
VOO
4 Feb | Belgium | Company profile
Brutele agrees sale to Voo partner Enodia - report
20 Jan | Belgium | News
Nethys reports strong improvement in Voo profits in 2020
18 Jan | Belgium | News
Belgian broadband growth accelerates, Voo sale main focus for 2021
5 Jan | Belgium | News
Voo gets new CEO
20 Aug 2020 | Belgium | News
Orange wins court ruling to suspend Voo sale to Providence
29 Jun 2020 | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Q3 2021
24 Nov Digi Tech Asean Thailand
24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
25 Nov HbbTV Symposium
29 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2021
30 Nov Snapdragon Tech Summit
30 Nov Microsoft AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now