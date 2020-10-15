Peacock attracts most new VoD subscribers in Q3 - Kantar

NBC’s new Peacock service attracted the most new video-on-demand subscribers in the third quarter, according to the latest study from Kantar. The VoD service, which launched nationwide during the summer, brought in over 17 percent of new subscribers, followed by Amazon Prime Video, which fell back to second place with 16 percent, down from 23 percent in the previous quarter.
In third place, HBO Max continued to see steady growth with 11.3 percent from 9.5 sequentially. Hulu’s share dipped lower to 9.5 percent from 10.4 percent, while Netflix and Disney came under pressure in the new subscriber category, trounced by Peacock and HBO Max. Their shares declined to 9.1 percent form 13.3 percent, and to 8.3 percent form 15.1 percent, respectively. Apple’s share meanwhile went lower to 4.9 percent from 5.9 percent.
About 10 percent of new subscriptions were switched, meaning they were taken by households who cancelled one SVoD service for another.
Looking at Net Promoter scores, Peacock rated a +9, though the score fell to +1 among people using Peacock Free. By comparison, Netflix's NPS is +51. About 12 percent of Peacock subscribers noted issues with buffering speed/loading time, double the market average. Still, looking ahead to the fourth quarter, a further 15 percent of households say they are considering signing up to Peacock.
