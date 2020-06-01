Edition: International
Video

HBO Max leads US SVoD subscriber growth in Q4, Disney+ top for full year

Tuesday 19 January 2021 | 15:25 CET | News
AT&T's decision to release the new Wonder Woman film simultaneously online and in cinemas appears to have paid off for its HBO Max service. It added the most new SVoD subscribers in the US market in the fourth quarter of 2020, at just over 19 percent of all paid subscribers added during the period, Kantar reports. Disney+ took the top spot for the full year, accounting for 18.3 percent of new SVoD subscribers in the 12 months, and its series The Mandalorian was the top-rated content by SVoD subscribers. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Apple / AT&T / HBO / Hulu / Netflix
Countries: United States
