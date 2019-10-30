Edition: International
Warner Bros to release all cinema titles simultaneously on HBO Max in 2021

Friday 4 December 2020 | 09:44 CET | News

Warner Bros has followed the recent news that its film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be released simultaneously on AT&T’s streaming service HBO Max and in US theatres by announcing that it will pursue the same model for all 17 of its planned releases for 2021. In a statement, the company said the films will be available on HBO Max in the US for 1 month, in 4K Ultra HD and HDR, at no additional charge concurrent with their domestic theatre release. Following the 1-month HBO Max access period, each film will leave the platform and continue theatrically in the US and international territories, with all customary distribution windows applying to the title. 

The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic, particularly in the US. “After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months,” said former Hulu CEO and new WarnerMedia chief executive Jason Kilar.

The studio’s expected 2021 release slate currently includes films such as The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.

The move comes after Comcast's film studio Universal reached an agreement with the AMC cinema chain to release films on video on demand just 17 days after their theatre release, followed by another early streaming deal with the Cinemark chain.



Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: AMC / AT&T / Comcast / HBO / Hulu / Warner Bros / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
