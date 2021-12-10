Edition: International
Peacock to get Universal films 45 days after cinema release

Friday 10 December 2021 | 17:23 CET | News
NBCUniversal's Peacock will start streaming most titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), exclusively, from 45 days after their theatrical and PVoD release. The distribution model, which expands the window for Peacock, will begin with the studio's 2022 film slate.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / NBCUniversal
Countries: United States
Related

Last week in telecoms: Liberty Global fibre and 1&1 mobile get going in Germany, Viaplay unveils Dutch plans
Published 13 Dec 2021 11:40 CET | World
Liberty Global has announced the name HelloFiber for its new venture in Germany, suggesting the cable company may be moving ...

Google TV adds Pluto TV, free Peacock offer in US
Published 07 Dec 2021 09:45 CET | United States
Google announced new partnerships with ViacomCBS's Pluto TV and NBCUniversal's Peacock to expand the content options on its ...

NBCUniversal retains exclusive US coverage of Premier League
Published 26 Nov 2021 10:09 CET | United States
NBCUniversal has signed a 6-year contract extension with the Premier League to remain the exclusive home of Premier League ...

Comcast Q3 revenues, EBITDA up over 18% as both cable, media growing
Published 28 Oct 2021 14:53 CET | United States
Comcast reported double-digit growth in third-quarter results, led by a recovery in media and theme parks and continued strength ...

Comcast takes its TV service nationwide with own smart TV

Published 19 Oct 2021 16:41 CET | United States
Comcast has confirmed plans to brings its TV service to smart TVs. The partnership starts with Hisense, which will offer a ...

YouTube to give discount on TV service if NBCUniversal carriage deal falls through
Published 27 Sep 2021 07:56 CET | United States
YouTube said it has been unable to so far reach a new carriage agreement with NCBUniversal. The current contract expires on 30 ...

Peacock to get first access to Universal films after cinema release
Published 07 Jul 2021 09:56 CET | United States
Comcast has decided to bring its new films to its Peacock streaming service first, after their initial release in cinemas. The ...





