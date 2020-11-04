Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Comcast takes its TV service nationwide with own smart TV

Tuesday 19 October 2021 | 16:41 CET | News
Comcast has confirmed plans to brings its TV service to smart TVs. The partnership starts with Hisense, which will offer a customised smart TV to access Comcast services, even outside the cable operator's network footprint. The platform is based on Comcast's XClass TV operating system, which is already used to power its in Xfinity video services.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Comcast / Hisense / Sky
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Comcast announces 10G milestone with Docsis 4.0 demo
Published 18 Oct 2021 11:59 CET | United States
Comcast said its team conducted at the Virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 what it calls the world's first test of a 10G connection ...

Sky announces launch of new Sky Glass smart TV
Published 07 Oct 2021 12:03 CET | United Kingdom
Sky has announced the launch of a new smart TV called Sky Glass. This will allow customers to get Sky TV over Wi-Fi with no ...

Comcast unveils XiOne IP video box for Sky Q, Xfinity Flex customers
Published 22 Sep 2021 16:37 CET | Europe
Comcast announced the launch of a new IP media player called XiOne. Developed with its European subsidiary Sky, the compact box ...

Sky, Comcast ready to launch own smart TVs - report
Published 21 Sep 2021 10:18 CET | Europe
Sky is planning to launch its own smart TVs, the Financial Times reports citing people familiar with the matter. The new product ...

Comcast Q2 earnings up 23% as media business returns to profitable growth
Published 29 Jul 2021 13:45 CET | United States
Comcast reported second-quarter earnings up 23 percent year-on-year to USD 0.80 per share, supported by a return to profit for ...

Comcast adds Hulu + Live TV on Xfinity Flex
Published 26 Jul 2021 15:19 CET | United States
Comcast said Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access their programming from its Xfinity Flex IP platform, as a new app. The Hulu TV ...

Comcast launches Disney+, ESPN+ on Xfinity
Published 30 Mar 2021 15:58 CET | United States
Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced the start of the rollout of Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity, giving Comcast's X1 and ...

Comcast brings Xfinity Stream app to Flex customers
Published 03 Mar 2021 10:38 CET | United States
Comcast is bringing more of its traditional pay-TV experience to its Flex customers. The company announced the Xfinity Stream app ...

Comcast's Xfinity Stream app available on Amazon Fire TV devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs
Published 21 Dec 2020 22:00 CET | United States
Comcast has announced that the Xfinity Stream application is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, ...

Comcast talks to Walmart on developing smart TVs - report
Published 04 Nov 2020 09:01 CET | United States
Comcast is in talks with Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street ...





Related Info

Comcast announces 10G milestone with Docsis 4.0 demo
18 Oct | United States | News
Sky announces launch of new Sky Glass smart TV
7 Oct | United Kingdom | News
Comcast unveils XiOne IP video box for Sky Q, Xfinity Flex customers
22 Sep | Europe | News
Sky, Comcast ready to launch own smart TVs - report
21 Sep | Europe | News
Comcast Q2 earnings up 23% as media business returns to profitable growth
29 Jul | United States | News
Comcast adds Hulu + Live TV on Xfinity Flex
26 Jul | United States | News
Comcast launches Disney+, ESPN+ on Xfinity
30 Mar | United States | News
Comcast brings Xfinity Stream app to Flex customers
3 Mar | United States | News
Comcast's Xfinity Stream app available on Amazon Fire TV devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs
21 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Comcast talks to Walmart on developing smart TVs - report
4 Nov 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Arm DevSummit
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct Digi Q3 2021
21 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
22 Oct Doro Q3 results
25 Oct Facebook Q3
25 Oct Dtac Q3 2021
25 Oct Calix Q3 2021
26 Oct Siminn Q3 2021
26 Oct F5 Networks fiscal Q4
26 Oct SK hynix Q3
26 Oct Orange group Q3 2021
26 Oct MediaTek Q3
26 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
26 Oct Twitter Q3 2021
26 Oct KPN Q3 2021
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2021
26 Oct Digital Realty Q3
26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now