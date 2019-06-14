Edition: International
Comcast unveils XiOne IP video box for Sky Q, Xfinity Flex customers

Wednesday 22 September 2021 | 16:37 CET | News
Comcast announced the launch of a new IP media player called XiOne. Developed with its European subsidiary Sky, the compact box launches first in Italy and Germany and for Xfinity Flex customers in the US. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / Dolby / Sky
Countries: Europe / United States
