Wireless

Qualcomm, Casa Systems, Ericsson achieve extended-range 5G data call over mmWave

Monday 31 August 2020 | 14:43 CET | News

Qualcomm Technologies, Casa Systems and Ericsson announced that the companies successfully completed what they call the world’s first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave. The extended range data call was completed in Regional Victoria, Australia on 20 June, achieving a farthest-ever connection of 3.8 kilometers (km), demonstrating the impressive range functionalities of mmWave technology and its suitability for fixed wireless access (FWA). This groundbreaking milestone will enable enhanced fixed broadband services and additional opportunities to use 5G network infrastructure for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments. 

This breakthrough from Qualcomm Technologies, Casa Systems and Ericsson provides global operators with the reach and performance to now offer fixed wireless as a widespread “last mile” broadband option. Network operators will have the potential to use their existing mobile network assets to deliver fixed wireless services and expand their service with ease to new areas, from urban to rural, while delivering 5G’s multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency to a wider customer base within their coverage footprint. In addition, this milestone will proliferate the roll-out of FWA customer-premises equipment (CPE) devices to areas that are often too difficult to reach with traditional broadband, including rural and suburban areas, empowering more customers across the globe to access superior connectivity at fibre-like speeds. 

The extended-range data call was achieved by applying extended-range software to commercial Ericsson hardware – including Air5121 and Baseband 6630 – and a 5G CPE device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module.


This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

