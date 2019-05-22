Qualcomm forecasts mixed Q2 after December quarter tops guidance

Qualcomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter to December, down only 8 percent year-on-year to USD 0.80 per share, compared to guidance for a drop of 30 percent or more. Revenues increased 5 percent to USD 5.1 billion, near the high end of its outlook. The company said it was starting to benefit from the ramp up of the 5G market.
Revenue growth was led by its licensing division Qualcomm Technologies, which grew sales 38 percent to USD 1.4 billion. Pretax profit at the division was up 72 percent to over USD 1 billion, while the manufacturing division QCT posted a 20 percent fall in profit, to USD 479 million.
For fiscal Q2, the company forecast revenues of USD 4.9-5.7 billion, compared to USD 5.0 billion a year earlier, and EPS of USD 0.50-0.65, versus USD 0.55 a year ago. MSM shipments are expected to fall to 125-145 million from 155 million in the past quarter.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions