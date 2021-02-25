Edition: International
Reliance Industries set to offer USD 5.7 bln for T-Mobile Netherlands - report

Monday 6 September 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
India's Reliance Industries is preparing to make a non-binding offer of USD 5.7 billion for T-Mobile Netherlands, two people aware of the development told the Hindustan Times. RIL is expected to make the offer within a month and has begun shortlisting lenders to fund the transaction, the Indian report said.

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Reliance Industries / Reliance Jio / Tele2 / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
