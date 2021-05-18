Edition: International
RTL, Bouygues agree merger of French broadcasters TF1, M6

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 11:40 CET | News
RTL announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations to merge its French television business M6 with its larger domestic rival TF1, part of conglomerate Bouygues. This follows a sale process that started earlier this year for the company's controlling 48 percent stake in M6, which attracted bids from Vivendi and Mediaset, among others. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Bertelsmann / M6 / RTL / TF1
Countries: France
