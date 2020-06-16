Edition: International
Safaricom plans over 150 5G sites within 12 months as it starts customer trials

Friday 26 March 2021 | 10:43 CET | News
Safaricom has announced the launch of 5G technology trials for customers and plans to expand the number of 5G sites to over 150 in nine towns in the next twelve months. The trial will begin with individual and enterprise customers in Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega. Safaricom said the primary objective for the trial will be to establish if customers can obtain service at up to 700 Mbps, with plans to offer more than 1 Gbps in the coming months.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Nokia / Safaricom
Countries: Kenya
