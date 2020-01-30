Edition: International
Wireless

Samsung confirms softer Q4, with revenues seen at KRW 60-62 trillion

Friday 8 January 2021 | 09:09 CET | News
Samsung Electronics said it expects revenues for the fourth quarter to reach KRW 60-62 trillion, better than the KRW 59.88 trillion reported the year before but down from the third quarter's KRW 66.96 trillion, when results got a boost from a jump in mobile phone sales.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

Related

Samsung bevestigt trager Q4, verwachte omzet KRW 60-62 biljoen
Published 08 Jan 2021 10:37 CET | World
Samsung Electronics meldt dat het verwacht dat de inkomsten voor het vierde kwartaal KRW 60-62 biljoen zullen bedragen. Dat is ...

Samsung to unveil new Exynos processor on 12 January
Published 08 Jan 2021 08:58 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has announced it will unveil its new Exynos processor on 12 January during a special broadcast event. The ...

Samsung releases 'Max Up' Galaxy M02s smartphone
Published 07 Jan 2021 15:45 CET | India
Samsung India has launched the 'Max Up' Galaxy M02s smartphone under its Galaxy M Series. The device is priced below INR 10,000 ...

Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January
Published 04 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | World
Samsung said it will be holding a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January. The announcement was given with the tagline ...

Samsung launches Galaxy Book Flex2 5G 2-in-1 device

Published 29 Dec 2020 14:06 CET | World
Samsung has launched the 'Galaxy Book Flex2 5G' two-in-one device featuring 5G connectivity and the facility to let end-users ...

Samsung TV Plus service accessible in 12 countries
Published 22 Dec 2020 08:49 CET | World
Samsung Electronics said its free Smart TV streaming service Samsung TV Plus has expanded to 12 countries worldwide, bringing ...

Samsung forecasts slower Q4 after smartphones drive jump in Q3 results
Published 29 Oct 2020 08:33 CET | World
Samsung Electronics reported a strong increase in third-quarter results, led by a 50 percent sequential increase in mobile phone ...

Samsung Q4 falls on continued price weakness, mitigated by strong mobile business
Published 30 Jan 2020 09:42 CET | World
Samsung said revenues for its fourth quarter slipped to KRW 59.88 trillion from 59.27 trillion, with the operating profit ...





