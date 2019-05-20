Edition: International
Wireless

Samsung in talks to set up USD 10 bln chip-making facility in Texas - report

Friday 22 January 2021 | 15:40 CET | News
Samsung is thinking of building a chipmaking plant in the US, in a bid to win more US clients and help it catch up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which late last year approved plans to expand operations in the US, with an investment of USD 3.5 billion for a wholly-owned subsidiary in Arizona. Samsung is in discussions to set up its chip making plant in Texas, with an investment of at least USD 10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intel / Samsung / TSMC
Countries: United States
