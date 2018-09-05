Edition: International
US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Monday 11 May 2020 | 09:41 CET | News

Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The government believes the pandemic showed how reliant the US is on Asian factories and it now wants to promote more tech self-sufficiency. Intel VP of policy and tech affairs Greg Slater said Intel’s plan would be to operate a plant that could provide advanced chips securely for both the government and other customers. “We think it’s a good opportunity,” he added. “The timing is better and the demand for this is greater than it has been in the past, even from the commercial side.”

Intel could partner with Pentagon

Chief executive Bob Swan sent a letter to Defense Department officials on 28 April, saying the company was ready to build a commercial foundry in partnership with the Pentagon. Strengthening US domestic production and ensuring technological leadership is “more important than ever, given the uncertainty created by the current geopolitical environment,” Swan wrote in the letter. “We currently think it is in the best interest of the US and of Intel to explore how Intel could operate a commercial U.S. foundry to supply a broad range of microelectronics,” the letter said. The letter was then sent to Senate Armed Services Committee staffers, calling the proposal an “interesting and intriguing option” for a US company to lead an “on-shore, commercial, state of the art” chip foundry.

TSMC says no concrete plans yet 

Meanwhile, TSMC has been in talks with people at the Commerce and Defense departments as well as with Apple, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, other sources said. In a statement, TSMC said it is open to building an overseas plant and was evaluating all suitable locations, including the US. “But there is no concrete plan yet,” the company said. 

US also interested in having Samsung do more on US soil

Some US officials are also interested in having Samsung, which already operates a chip factory in Austin, Texas, expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the US to produce more advanced chips, more sources said. 

Taiwan, China and South Korea “represent a triad of dependency for the entire US digital economy,” said a 2019 Pentagon report on national-security considerations regarding the supply chain for microelectronics. The US has dozens many semiconductor factories, but only Intel’s are capable of making the chips with transistors of 10 nanometers or smaller. The company however mostly produces for its own products. Among companies that make chips on contract for other companies, only TSMC and Samsung make those high-performing chips. Many US chip companies such as Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom, Xilinkx and Advanced Micro Devices rely on TSMC for the manufacture of their most advanced products. Intel also makes chips with TSMC, according to TSMC’s 2019 annual report. 

Industry reports expected to push for investment in local chip market

The Semiconductor Industry Association is conducting its own study on domestic chip production. The report is expected to recommend the US government set up a billion-dollar fund to push domestic chip investment, another source said. Another proposal by SEMI, an industry group representing semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers, involves giving tax credits to chip makers when they purchase and install equipment at factories in the US. 

More moves against Huawei

The Commerce Department is also considering a rule aimed at cutting off Huawei’s ability to manufacture chips at TSMC. President Donald Trump has approved the move, but Commerce Department officials are still working through preliminary drafts, sources said.


