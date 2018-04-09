Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Storm forces NXP and Samsung to shut Austin chip facilities

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 15:52 CET | News
Major companies including Samsung, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Semiconductors have been forced to temporarily shut down their operations in Austin, Texas, due to power outages caused by severe winter weather, reports local daily Austin American-Statesman. "In response to the dire situation of the Texas utility grid, Austin Energy ordered all industrial and semiconductor manufacturers to idle or shut down," confirmed a consortium known as the Coalition for Clean, Affordable, Reliable Energy, adding that "all companies complied and were able to safely do so."

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Infineon / NXP Semiconductors / Samsung
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon offers free calls, data to customers affected by winter storms
Published 17 Feb 2021 09:41 CET | United States
Verizon is offering mobile customers in areas affected by severe winter weather free communications. The announcement comes as ...

US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Published 11 May 2020 09:41 CET | United States
Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in ...

AT&T, Samsung bring 5G to life for manufacturing industry
Published 24 Jun 2019 06:34 CET | United States
AT&T Business, Samsung Austin Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics America are unveiling what they call the first ...

AT&T starts 5G Innovation Program with industry partners
Published 24 Feb 2019 13:24 CET | United States
AT&T announced the launch of its 5G Innovation Program to help develop its 5G services. The US operator plans to work with app ...

AT&T, Samsung create 5G Innovation Zone at Austin chip factory
Published 27 Sep 2018 08:44 CET | United States
AT&T is working with Samsung Electronics America and Samsung Austin Semiconductor to create what it calls America's first ...

Samsung America to open flagship North Texas campus
Published 09 Apr 2018 10:29 CET | United States
Samsung Electronics America said its North Texas-based teams from the company's Richardson and Plano facilities will be relocated ...





Related Info

Verizon offers free calls, data to customers affected by winter storms
17 Feb | United States | News
US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'
11 May 2020 | United States | News
AT&T, Samsung bring 5G to life for manufacturing industry
24 Jun 2019 | United States | News
AT&T starts 5G Innovation Program with industry partners
24 Feb 2019 | United States | News
AT&T, Samsung create 5G Innovation Zone at Austin chip factory
27 Sep 2018 | United States | News
Samsung America to open flagship North Texas campus
9 Apr 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Atos Q4 2020
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now