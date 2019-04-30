Samsung sees smaller drop in Q4 operating profit on flat revenues

Samsung Electronics has forecast operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 down by around a third. Revenues are expected flat, the company said in its preliminary earnings guidance.
The group expects sales at around KRW 59 trillion, compared to KRW 59.27 trillion reported in Q4 2018. Operating profit is expected to drop over the same period to KRW 7.1 trillion from KRW 10.8 trillion.
Further details were not provided. Samsung will issue a full earnings report later this month.
The figures suggest Samsung has slowed the decline in results seen in previous quarters, helped by year-end demand over the holidays. In the first nine months of 2019, the company posted lower sales and profits due mainly to the slump in the memory chip market.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions