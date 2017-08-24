Samsung to launch Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker this year

Samsung will finally enter the smart speaker market this year. The Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker is expected to lead a new push in the smart home market and be available in early 2020, Hyunsuk Kim, chief executive officer of Samsung’s consumer electronics division, told Bloomberg in an interview at CES.
He delivered Samsung's keynote address, entitled 'Age of Experience', at the event in Las Vegas. The focus was on "human-centric innovation that seamlessly combines hardware and software to create personalized experiences that make life more convenient, more enjoyable, and more meaningful", according to a Samsung statement.
The new speaker will be powered by Bixby, the voice-controlled digital assistant developed by Samsung. Kim acknowledged that Bixby has lagged in terms of interactivity compared to Apple's Siri or Amazon Alexa, but said the company is more focused on making Bixby and the accompanying speaker a means to controlling Samsung hardware, rather than a conversational device.
"Samsung will remain a hardware company, forever," said Kim, who is testing the Galaxy Home Mini at home, connecting it to 63 devices that include his curtains, lighting and third-party gadgets. Appliances linked to the Mini will be able to carry out orders such as scheduling when the dishwasher should run or making sure the washer’s rinse cycle is complete before the user gets home. It will work with both the Samsung SmartThings platform as well as third-party equipment.
To highlight its vision of human experience, Samsung also presented at CES Ballie, a small, rolling robot that can understand and support users, reacting to their needs with help around the house. In addition, the company gave the first demonstration of its Gait Enhancing & Motivating System (GEMS), which uses AR glasses to provide a virtual personal trainer, climb a mountain or walk underwater during a home workout, and then analyse the results for personal fitness recommendations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions