Samsung, TPG Telecom trial 5G vRAN with integrated 26GHz mmWave service

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
Samsung Electronics has announced it will roll out a 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) trial on the 26GHz band, using an integrated mmWave service, for mobile and fixed wireless services with Australian operator TPG Telecom. In the trial, Samsung will deploy its vRAN service in TPG Telecom's new Innovation Lab in Glebe. Additionally, Samsung's latest 5G mmWave product, dubbed 'Compact Macro', will be deployed in the wider Glebe area.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung / TPG / Vodafone
Countries: Australia
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

