Broadband

SK Telecom, Microsoft to launch Xbox cloud gaming service on 15 September

Wednesday 5 August 2020 | 06:59 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Microsoft have announced plans to officially launch cloud gaming (formerly Project xCloud) as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate product to Korean gamers on 15 September. SK Telecom reports that cloud gaming will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an additional service feature for customers, giving them access to more than 100 games from both Xbox Game Studios and game creators across the world at no additional cost. 

The service will be available for a monthly subscription fee of KRW 16,700. According to SK Telecom, subscribers will be able to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want by accessing the cloud server via Android phones or tablets. Users can also download and play Game Pass titles on their PCs and Xbox consoles as part of their subscription.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service will include Minecraft Dungeons, Halo: Master Chief Collection; and Forza Horizon 4. The Xbox Game Pass app will be available for Korean gamers on One Store, Galaxy Store and Google Play from 15 September.

SK Telecom and Microsoft started working together since September 2019 to develop 5G-based cloud gaming in Korea by combining SK Telecom’s 5G service with Microsoft’s expertise in cloud gaming. Over the past 11 months, the combined teams have been operating the Project xCloud preview in Korea. 

In January this year, SK Telecom and Microsoft announced plans to expand Project xCloud Preview on the local market, inviting more players to participate, adding new games, and delivering the Microsoft Game Streaming app via the One Store starting 21 January. Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is designed to allow gamers to play Xbox games directly from the cloud on mobile devices while connected to the internet. Project xCloud is supported by SK Telecom’s 5G network.  

 


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

SK Telecom to export 5G mobile edge computing technology with HPE
Published 21 Jul 2020 16:20 CET | World
South Korea's SK Telecom is expanding Korea's 5G MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) technology overseas with global IT company ...

SK Telecom launches 'Jump' mixed reality studio
Published 29 Apr 2020 09:25 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has started operating 'Jump Studio', its mixed reality capture studio using Microsoft's ...

SK Telecom tops 2 mln 5G subscribers, nearly 45% 5G market share in first year
Published 30 Mar 2020 07:48 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has reached 2.22 million 5G subscribers and 44.7 percent 5G market share, according to a report ...

SK Telecom, Microsoft expand Project xCloud Preview in South Korea

Published 21 Jan 2020 06:44 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Microsoft have announced they will expand Project xCloud Preview on the local market, ...

SK Telecom mulls 'super cooperation' with ICT companies on AI services development
Published 09 Jan 2020 11:40 CET | Korea, Republic of
SK Telecom's CEO Park Jung-ho seeks "Super Cooperation" with diverse Korean ICT companies to develop new AI-powered services. The ...

KT to launch subscription-based 5G game streaming service with Ubitus
Published 22 Dec 2019 18:38 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT has announced plans to launch a 5G game streaming service on a subscription basis. KT will offer the ...

SK Telecom expands VR business, opens 5G Virtual Social World
Published 19 Nov 2019 08:18 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced plans to expand its VR business and ecosystem. The company has launched a 5G-based ...

SK Telecom unveils business strategy
Published 09 Sep 2019 12:12 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has unveiled its new business strategy. This is based on three key areas, namely expansion of 5G ...

SK Telecom, Microsoft partner on 5G-based cloud gaming services

Published 04 Sep 2019 06:43 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Microsoft have signed a partnership agreement to deliver 5G-based cloud gaming in Korea. SK ...





