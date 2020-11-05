Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

SK Telecom to split into two companies

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 07:38 CET | News
South Korea's SK Telecom plans to split into two companies. The horizontal spin-off is aimed at increasing enterprise and shareholder value, the operator said. The plan will leave the surviving company focused on its telecom business (tentatively named 'AI & Digital Infra Company') and the spin-off company taking over the memory business and new ventures (tentatively named 'ICT Investment Company'). 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: SK Broadband / SK Hynix / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

SK Telecom's revenue grows 5% in 2020 on 15% increase in New ICT business

Published 03 Feb 2021 08:36 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 18.625 trillion for the twelve months of 2020, which represents an ...

SK Telecom to merge SK Infosec and ADT Caps units, launch convergence security company
Published 30 Nov 2020 11:06 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced that its subsidiaries SK Infosec and Life and Security Holdings, the parent ...

SK Telecom's Q3 profit jumps more than 44% on equity gains from SK Hynix unit

Published 05 Nov 2020 07:23 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 4.73 trillion for the third quarter of 2020, which represents an increase ...





Related Info

SK Telecom's revenue grows 5% in 2020 on 15% increase in New ICT business
3 Feb | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom to merge SK Infosec and ADT Caps units, launch convergence security company
30 Nov 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom's Q3 profit jumps more than 44% on equity gains from SK Hynix unit
5 Nov 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr CTA Tech Week
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now