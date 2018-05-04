Edition: International
Wireless

Softbank exploring bid for TikTok operations in India - report

Friday 4 September 2020 | 14:52 CET | News
SoftBank said it is looking into making an offer for TikTok’s Indian operations, together with a group of other bidders and local partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the matter. The investor has over the past few months held discussions with India’s Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel. Talks fizzled, but Softbank is still exploring its options, the sources added. 

 Softbank owns a stake in TikTok parent ByteDance.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Bharti Airtel / Reliance Jio / Softbank / TikTok
Countries: India / World
