Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TikTok use leaps in the Netherlands to 11% from 2% in Q2 - study

Thursday 3 September 2020 | 14:12 CET | News
The installed base of the TikTok app among Dutch young people has grown extremely fast over the past year, according to research from Telecompaper covering the second quarter. The installed base has quadrupled to 28 percent from 7 percent year-on-year among those aged 16-19 but it is probably much higher still for those younger than 16, as TikTok is particularly popular among young children. For all Dutch people (16-80 years old), the installed base jumped fivefold to 11 percent at the end of June, from 2 percent the year earlier.

The installed base of TikTok is still very age-dependent and decreases sharply as age increases. Yet it is clear that TikTok has been getting installed more on the smartphones of slightly older Dutch people over the last quarters. In Q2, the app had an installed base of 22 percent among people in their twenties and 18 percent among people in their thirties. The tipping point is for people in their thirties, as TikTok only has an installed base of 8 percent among people in their 40s. An explanation for this may be that parents of younger children install TikTok themselves so that they can keep an eye on what their children are doing or see how TikTok is being used on their phone.

When the TikTok hype first started in Europe, the app was especially popular among young teenage girls. For example, in the third quarter of 2019, 19 percent of all girls 16-19 had TikTok installed on their device, compared to only 4 percent of boys. This difference has disappeared over the past three quarters. In Q2, the app was installed almost as often on the smartphones of boys as of girls, aged 16 to 19.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telecompaper / TikTok
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Softbank exploring bid for TikTok operations in India - report
Published 04 Sep 2020 14:52 CET | India
SoftBank said it is looking into making an offer for TikTok's Indian operations, together with a group of other bidders and local ...

Nederlandse installed base TikTok in jaar tijd gegroeid van 2 naar 11 procent
Published 03 Sep 2020 11:35 CET | Netherlands
De installed base van de TikTok-app onder Nederlandse jongeren is in het afgelopen jaar extreem snel gegroeid, zo blijkt uit ...





Related Info

Softbank exploring bid for TikTok operations in India - report
4 Sep | India | News
Nederlandse installed base TikTok in jaar tijd gegroeid van 2 naar 11 procent
3 Sep | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Sep IFA 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
09 Sep Secureworks fiscal Q2
10 Sep Sky NZ FY results
10 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q2
11 Sep Tele2 EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now