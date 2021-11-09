Edition: International
Sony to invest in new TSMC foundry site in Japan

Tuesday 9 November 2021 | 14:08 CET | News
TSMC has confirmed plans to set up a new production unit in Japan, in cooperation with Sony Semiconductor Solutions. The foundry site in Kumamoto, Japan will focus initially on 22/28nm products, with production slated to begin by the end of 2024.

Categories: General
Companies: Sony Semiconductor Solutions / TSMC
Countries: Japan
