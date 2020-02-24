Edition: International
Sony unveils Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III with variable telephoto lenses

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 11:48 CET | News
Sony has announced the upcoming launch of its latest photography-focused flagship smartphones, the Xperia 1 III and 5 III. Both devices will be the first commercially available smartphones to feature variable telephoto cameras that can switch between 70mm and 105mm, equivalent to a 3x and 5x optical zoom, said Sony. They also come with continuous AF plus "real-time eye AF" and object tracking in all lenses. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sony
Countries: World
