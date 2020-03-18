Edition: International
Spain suspends mobile and fixed portability during coronavirus lockdown

Wednesday 18 March 2020 | 15:17 CET | News
The Spanish government has ordered all operators to suspend fixed and mobile number portability processes as part of its effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, confirming earlier reports. In a newly-published decree, the government said the ongoing lockdown due to the "State of Alarm" announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 14 March requires the immediate suspension of portabilities with a view to preventing unnecessary movements and contacts. 

According to the provisions of article 20 of Royal Decree-Law 8/2020: "while the state of alarm remains in force, extraordinary commercial campaigns for the hiring of electronic communications services that require number portability shall not be carried out by electronic communication service providers, as they may increase the need of users to physically travel to face-to-face customer service centres or the need to carry out physical interventions in customer homes to ensure the continuity of services.”

The article adds that as long as the "State of Alarm" remains in force, “all fixed and mobile numbering portability operations that are not already in progress will be suspended, except in cases of force majeure”. According to reports, Spain’s five network operators wanted to include the suspension of portability mechanisms in a joint statement issued on 16 March calling for a “rational and responsible” use of telecommunication services during the lockdown but were prevented from doing so due to Masmovil’s opposition.

The Masmovil group has now apparently relented, with a spokesperson telling website Xataka Movil that “we understand that it is reasonable that the number one priority must be to guarantee the health of all citizens in Spain.” However, the operator still believes that mobile portabilities should be allowed if no contact or displacement is involved. “If there are guarantees that there is no contact between the operator and the client, we believe that the Royal Decree could be adapted,” said the company.

Around 10 million mobile and fixed lines were ported in Spain last year, with Masmovil topping the annual ranking for several years and attracting a record monthly total last month, according to provisional figures.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Euskaltel / Masmovil / Movistar / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Spain
