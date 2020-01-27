Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

STC looks for USD 1 bln in financing to complete Vodafone Egypt deal

Friday 24 September 2021 | 12:01 CET | News
STC and Vodafone Egypt have returned to the discussion floor, regarding the sale of Vodafone's 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, after getting disrupted in December, CNBC reported, citing banking sources. These added that the Saudi company is looking to secure a soft loan of about USD 1.1 billion. The sources noted that STC getting the financing is subject to company approval and that the new negotiations could still falter.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: STC / Vodafone Egypt / Vodafone Group
Countries: Saudi Arabia
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone terminates acquisition talks with STC over Egyptian stake
Published 21 Dec 2020 14:58 CET | Egypt
Vodafone Group said its discussions with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) regarding the sale of Vodafone's 55 percent shareholding in ...

Vodafone says still in talks with STC on sale of Vodafone Egypt stake
Published 17 Nov 2020 11:23 CET | Egypt
Vodafone Group remains in talks to sell its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi operator STC, the company said in its ...

Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:15 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt is considering acquiring all the shares in Vodafone Egypt, Al-Borsa reported, citing sources close to the potential ...

STC fails to strike deal on buying Vodafone Egypt stake

Published 14 Sep 2020 09:11 CET | Egypt
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, but the parties have ...

STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
Published 08 Sep 2020 09:39 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is in discussions to reduce its non-binding USD 2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone Egypt, ...

Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
Published 14 Aug 2020 10:28 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt (TE) says it is continuing to follow the developments in Saudi Telecom Company's (STC's) 55 percent acquisition of ...

Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt purchase negotiations until September
Published 13 Jul 2020 09:26 CET | Egypt
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said it would need another two months to complete the purchase of Vodafone Group's 55 percent stake ...

STC extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days
Published 14 Apr 2020 09:45 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) says it needed more time to complete processes related to buying Vodafone Group's 55 percent stake in ...

STC delays USD 2 bln debt talks for Vodafone Egypt deal over Covid-19 - report
Published 03 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has postponed talks to raise debt to fund the acquisition of Vodafone Group's stake in its Egyptian ...

Vodafone Egypt stake sale to STC requires telecoms watchdog approval
Published 31 Jan 2020 09:24 CET | Egypt
Egypt's telecommunication industry regulator says it will have to approve the sale by Vodafone of its 55 percent stake in ...

Telecom Egypt mulls alternatives for managing investments in Vodafone Egypt
Published 31 Jan 2020 09:22 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt is studying available alternatives to manage its investments in Vodafone Egypt, Mubasher reported. The company said ...

Vodafone agrees to sell 55% stake in Egypt unit to STC
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:53 CET | Egypt | Update: 29 Jan 2020 10:11 CET
Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi Telecom Company (STC) for USD 2.39 billion ...

Telecom Egypt denies plans to sell stake in Vodafone Egypt
Published 27 Jan 2020 10:45 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt said it has no intention to sell its stake in Vodafone Egypt, as it has not received any offers, Argaam reported. ...

STC in talks to acquire 55% of Vodafone Egypt from Vodafone International - report
Published 27 Jan 2020 10:41 CET | Egypt
Saudi operator STC is in talks to acquire a stake in Vodafone Egypt, Youm7 newspaper reported, citing sources. The talks concern ...





Related Info

Vodafone terminates acquisition talks with STC over Egyptian stake
21 Dec 2020 | Egypt | News
Vodafone says still in talks with STC on sale of Vodafone Egypt stake
17 Nov 2020 | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
16 Sep 2020 | Egypt | News
STC fails to strike deal on buying Vodafone Egypt stake
14 Sep 2020 | Egypt | News
STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
8 Sep 2020 | Saudi Arabia | News
Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
14 Aug 2020 | Egypt | News
Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt purchase negotiations until September
13 Jul 2020 | Egypt | News
STC extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days
14 Apr 2020 | Saudi Arabia | News
STC delays USD 2 bln debt talks for Vodafone Egypt deal over Covid-19 - report
3 Apr 2020 | Saudi Arabia | News
Vodafone Egypt stake sale to STC requires telecoms watchdog approval
31 Jan 2020 | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt mulls alternatives for managing investments in Vodafone Egypt
31 Jan 2020 | Egypt | News
Vodafone agrees to sell 55% stake in Egypt unit to STC
29 Jan 2020 | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt denies plans to sell stake in Vodafone Egypt
27 Jan 2020 | Egypt | News
STC in talks to acquire 55% of Vodafone Egypt from Vodafone International - report
27 Jan 2020 | Egypt | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
28 Sep TD Synnex fiscal Q3
28 Sep TikTok World
28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
28 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q2
29 Sep Vodafone digital services investors day
29 Sep Blockchain Expo North America 2021
29 Sep Submarine Networks World 2021
30 Sep WANdisco H1 2021
30 Sep NTT IR Day
30 Sep Foxtel strategy day
05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now