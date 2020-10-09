Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Sunrise shareholders tender 82% shares to UPC Switzerland, to become Liberty Global subsidiary

Friday 9 October 2020 | 09:51 CET | News

Liberty Global said that based on preliminary numbers, Sunrise shareholders have tendered 81.98 percent of its shares to UPC Switzerland. This means that the minimum acceptance condition has been met, namely the tender of two thirds of the fully diluted share capital of Sunrise. The result of the first tender offer is subject to confirmation in the definitive notice of the interim results scheduled for 14 October.

The additional acceptance period for the offer will start on 15 October and is expected to last until 28 October. The completion of the tender offer is subject to other conditions, including regulatory approvals. 

Liberty Global had agreed a takeover of Sunrise for CHF 110 per share and an enterprise value of CHF 6.8 billion. This is a 32 percent premium to Sunrise's average share price in the past two months. 

Following the tender offer, Liberty Global intends to squeeze out remaining shareholders and delist Sunrise from the SIX Swiss Exchange. It warned that shareholders who do not tender their holdings may face negative tax consequences if the squeeze-out has to be conducted via a merger. Sunrise will become a subsidiary of Liberty Global.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Liberty Global / Sunrise / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Zurich court rejects Salt injunction over Sunrise-UPC merger after oral hearing

Published 17 Sep 2020 09:38 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich has rejected an application from Salt for an ...

Salt receives court approval to subpoena Liberty Global over merger with Sunrise

Published 02 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt said that it has received authorization from a US court to subpoena Liberty Global, Chairman John Malone and ...

Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global

Published 31 Aug 2020 10:04 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt has filed a legal proceeding against Sunrise before the US District court in Colorado, the Financial Times ...

Liberty Global agrees new deal to merge UPC and Sunrise in CHF 6.8 bln takeover
Published 12 Aug 2020 09:48 CET | Switzerland
Liberty Global announced a new attempt to merge its Swiss business UPC with Sunrise. The company has agreed a takeover of Sunrise ...





Related Info

Zurich court rejects Salt injunction over Sunrise-UPC merger after oral hearing
17 Sep | Switzerland | News
Salt receives court approval to subpoena Liberty Global over merger with Sunrise
2 Sep | Switzerland | News
Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global
31 Aug | Switzerland | News
Liberty Global agrees new deal to merge UPC and Sunrise in CHF 6.8 bln takeover
12 Aug | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now