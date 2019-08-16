Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Liberty Global agrees new deal to merge UPC and Sunrise in CHF 6.8 bln takeover

Wednesday 12 August 2020 | 09:48 CET | News

Liberty Global announced a new attempt to merge its Swiss business UPC with Sunrise. The company has agreed a takeover of Sunrise for CHF 110 per share and an enterprise value of CHF 6.8 billion. This is a 32 percent premium to Sunrise's average share price in the past two months. 

Sunrise tried last year to acquire UPC Switzerland, the local subsidiary of Liberty Global, but was forced to abandon the deal after shareholders would not back a capital increase of CHF 2.8 billion needed to finance the acquisition. The board of directors at Sunrise has accepted the new offer from Liberty Global, and Freenet, the largest shareholder in Sunrise which blocked the previous attempt at a merger, has also agreed to tender its shares. 

The companies estimate annual synergies from the merger at CHF 275 million and the total amount to reach CHF 3.1 billion. They expect to receive approval from regulatory authorities by the end of this year. Together, the combined business will be Switzerland's second-largest operator, with CHF 3.1 billion in revenue, 2.1 million mobile post-paid subscribers, 1.2 million broadband subscribers and 1.3 million TV subscribers, and approximately 30 percent market share in each segment. 

Liberty Global will fund the acquisition with existing cash, expected to be approximately CHF 3.5 billion, and proceeds from issuing new debt. It estimates the deal values Sunrise at 7.5x annual EBITDA after taking into account expected synergies. The tender offer will start at the end of August and is conditional on Liberty Global acquiring at least two-thirds of Sunrise shares. 

The new deal sees the company take the lead in the merger, after previously wanting to exit the Swiss market. It's also the latest step in Liberty Global pursuing a fixed-mobile convergence strategy. The merger gives it access to its own mobile network and the roll-out of 5G networks. 

The integration of UPC’s gigabit cable network, covering around 75 percent of homes, with Sunrise’s existing FTTH partnerships covering over 30 percent of homes, will ensure that 90 percent of Swiss households have access to 1 Gbps broadband speeds by 2021, it added. In addition, UPC Switzerland’s fibre backbone will reinforce Sunrise's 4G and 5G networs. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Freenet / Liberty Global / Sunrise / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

UPC Switzerland sees revenues, adjusted EBITDA decline further in Q2

Published 04 Aug 2020 09:38 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland recorded an 8 percent decrease in rebased revenues to USD 299.1 million in the second quarter, down from USD 315 ...

Sunrise records revenues growth in Q4, EBITDA hit by failed UPC takeover

Published 27 Feb 2020 09:38 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that its revenues increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year in Q4 2019 to CHF 511 million, including IFRS ...

UPC Switzerland names Coopmans as new CEO, Pascu becomes Virgin Media CFO
Published 15 Jan 2020 09:24 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland said that it has appointed Baptiest Coopmans as its new CEO, effective 01 February. Coopmans succeeds Severina ...

Liberty Global confirms end of discussions with Sunrise over takeover of UPC Switzerland
Published 17 Dec 2019 10:57 CET | Switzerland
Liberty Global announced that it has terminated discussions regarding the takeover of UPC Switzerland by Sunrise. Mike Fries, ...

Sunrise says UPC Switzerland takeover deal 'dead'
Published 22 Oct 2019 15:43 CET | Switzerland
The acquisition of UPC Switzerland by Sunrise is unlikely to go ahead. Liberty Global said in a statement that it supports the ...

Sunrise cancels EGM as no majority on capital increase for UPC takeover

Published 22 Oct 2019 08:54 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said it cancelled the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 23 October to authorize the capital ...

Freenet continues to oppose Sunrise UPC takeover

Published 30 Sep 2019 15:33 CET | Switzerland
Freenet, the largest shareholder in Sunrise, said that it continues to reject the Swiss operator's plan to buy UPC Switzerland ...

Sunrise plans to reduce capital increase to win shareholder backing for UPC takeover

Published 30 Sep 2019 10:12 CET | Switzerland
Sunrise plans to reduce the size of the capital increase to finance the takeover of UPC Switzerland to CHF 2.8 billion from CHF ...

Swiss competition authority approves UPC takeover by Sunrise

Published 26 Sep 2019 09:16 CET | Switzerland
Swiss competition commission Weko announced that it has approved the takeover of UPC Switzerland by Sunrise. Weko conducted an ...

Sunrise receives backing of three top shareholders for UPC Switzerland takeover

Published 23 Sep 2019 09:57 CET | Switzerland
The transaction "makes a lot of sense strategically," said one of the ten largest investors, adding that the purchase price of ...

Sunrise receives fairness opinion supporting UPC takeover

Published 04 Sep 2019 14:59 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that the fairness opinion of the consulting firm ValueTrust supports the agreed financial terms of ...

Sunrise suspends Freenet board members, to push ahead with UPC takeover
Published 22 Aug 2019 12:09 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise has rejected shareholder Freenet's opposition to its planned takeover of UPC Switzerland and said it will ...

Freenet says to vote against Sunrise rights issue for UPC takeover
Published 16 Aug 2019 09:46 CET | Switzerland | Update: 16 Aug 2019 10:35 CET
German operator Freenet announced it will vote against Sunrise's planned share issue to finance the takeover of UPC Switzerland. ...





Related Info

UPC Switzerland sees revenues, adjusted EBITDA decline further in Q2
4 Aug | Switzerland | News
Sunrise records revenues growth in Q4, EBITDA hit by failed UPC takeover
27 Feb | Switzerland | News
UPC Switzerland names Coopmans as new CEO, Pascu becomes Virgin Media CFO
15 Jan | Switzerland | News
Liberty Global confirms end of discussions with Sunrise over takeover of UPC Switzerland
17 Dec 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise says UPC Switzerland takeover deal 'dead'
22 Oct 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise cancels EGM as no majority on capital increase for UPC takeover
22 Oct 2019 | Switzerland | News
Freenet continues to oppose Sunrise UPC takeover
30 Sep 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise plans to reduce capital increase to win shareholder backing for UPC takeover
30 Sep 2019 | Switzerland | News
Swiss competition authority approves UPC takeover by Sunrise
26 Sep 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise receives backing of three top shareholders for UPC Switzerland takeover
23 Sep 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise receives fairness opinion supporting UPC takeover
4 Sep 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise suspends Freenet board members, to push ahead with UPC takeover
22 Aug 2019 | Switzerland | News
Freenet says to vote against Sunrise rights issue for UPC takeover
16 Aug 2019 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Tecnotree H1 2020
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2020
12 Aug Tencent Q2 2020
12 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
12 Aug China Unicom Q2 2020
12 Aug Profile: T-Mobile NL Business
13 Aug iQiyi Q2 2020
13 Aug 1&1 Drillisch Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
14 Aug TDC Q2 results
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now