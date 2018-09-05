Edition: International
Wireless

Swedish 5G auction to start on 19 January

Friday 18 December 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Swedish communications regulator PTS has set a new date of 19 January 2021 for the start of the auction of 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz frequencies for 5G mobile services. The regulator won an appeal against an injunction granted by Stockholm Administrative Court to Huawei, after the manufacturer objected to the auction conditions prohibiting it from supplying 5G equipment. The appeals court has ruled that the conditions remain valid, pending full consideration by the administrative court.

This article is part of dossier

5G



