Swedish govt provides SEK 1.40 bln more broadband subsidies in 2021, reaching SEK 2.85 bln by 2025

Swedish communications regulator PTS has announced the provision of an extra SEK 1.40 billion in funding for broadband in 2021, bringing the total sum available for distribution up to and including 2025 to SEK 2.85 billion. The announcement follows the government's budget proposal for next year.
According to local network association SSNf, the SEK 1.40 billion to be made available in 2021 will be followed by SEK 500 million in 2022 and then SEK 100 million annually from 2023-2025.
PTS director-general Dan Sjoblom said the watchdog will have more money to allocate for broadband expansion nationwide. He referred to the regulator's response to the government’s broadband strategy, in which PTS had said large investments were still required to give every home and business the option to connect to broadband, including state subsidies for areas not served commercially.
The regulator said it will prepare to offer the SEK 1.40 billion in June 2021, using a model that can be scaled up according to the new conditions. It will assess the current subsidy structure and might adjust the model after that. PTS will provide relevant information in future and consult the market and other interested parties before then.
SSNf welcomed the extra funding and said that municipal operators have constructed more than half of Sweden’s broadband infrastructure in both urban and rural locations. The association’s CEO Mikael Ek said that billions more will be needed in the years to come. To make broadband expansion as cost-effective as possible, the sector needs long-term gaurantees that funding will stay at adequate levels.
Ek added that Covid-19 has proven the necessity of universal access to robust and fast internet services, adding that this is a matter of democracy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions