Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Swiss ISP Init7 reports Swisscom to Competition Commission over fibre capacity

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 09:55 CET | News

Swiss internet service provider Init7 has reported Swisscom to the Competition Commission (Weko), SFR reports. According to Init7, Swisscom enables competitors to use its fibre but control it only through Swisscom's technology. Init can only offer what Swisscom specifies, making it a de facto a reseller for Swisscom without controlling the fibre-optic performance, its CEO Fredy Kuenzler said.

Swisscom had previously supplied fibre from the control centre directly to the apartment via a distributor (point-to-point topology). Now, only a much thinner glass fibre leads from the control centre to the distributor, and competitors have to share the cable. In the distributor, a so-called optical splitter provides access to the individual apartments (point-to-multipoint topology). Init used to be able to offer customers 100 Gbps service on demand, but this is no longer possible, the CEO said.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Init7 / Swisscom / Weko
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Swisscom increases lead in LTE speed in OpenSignal analysis
Published 22 Nov 2018 14:01 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has become the first operator in Switzerland to pass the 40 Mbps milestone in the LTE speed analysis of OpenSignal, the ...

Swisscom calls for change in 5G auction rules

Published 04 May 2018 10:30 CET | Switzerland
After Swiss mobile operator Sunrise, now Swisscom is calling for a change in the rules for the 5G frequency auction to allow it ...

Salt may exit market if ends up with too little spectrum after auction
Published 28 Nov 2017 10:41 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt may be driven to leaving the market if the spectrum auction planned for the second half of 2018 is conducted ...

UPC Switzerland expands services over fibre networks

Published 31 Aug 2017 11:16 CET | Switzerland | Update: 31 Aug 2017 11:16 CET
UPC Switzerland has started or will soon start offering services over fibre-optic networks in four municipalities: Riehen, canton ...





Related Info

Swisscom increases lead in LTE speed in OpenSignal analysis
22 Nov 2018 | Switzerland | News
Swisscom calls for change in 5G auction rules
4 May 2018 | Switzerland | News
Salt may exit market if ends up with too little spectrum after auction
28 Nov 2017 | Switzerland | News
UPC Switzerland expands services over fibre networks
31 Aug 2017 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
20 Aug Otello Q2 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now