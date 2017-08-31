Swiss ISP Init7 reports Swisscom to Competition Commission over fibre capacity

Swiss internet service provider Init7 has reported Swisscom to the Competition Commission (Weko), SFR reports. According to Init7, Swisscom enables competitors to use its fibre but control it only through Swisscom's technology. Init can only offer what Swisscom specifies, making it a de facto a reseller for Swisscom without controlling the fibre-optic performance, its CEO Fredy Kuenzler said.
Swisscom had previously supplied fibre from the control centre directly to the apartment via a distributor (point-to-point topology). Now, only a much thinner glass fibre leads from the control centre to the distributor, and competitors have to share the cable. In the distributor, a so-called optical splitter provides access to the individual apartments (point-to-multipoint topology). Init used to be able to offer customers 100 Gbps service on demand, but this is no longer possible, the CEO said.
