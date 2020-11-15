Edition: International
T-Mobile grows most on Dutch mobile market in 2020, KPN still biggest brand

Friday 19 March 2021 | 10:48 CET | News
The T-Mobile group vaulted into the lead on the Dutch mobile market at the end of 2020 with the acquisition of the largest MVNO Simpel. T-Mobile had over 32 percent of retail customers, up from 27 percent at the end of 2019, according to the latest edition of Telecompaper's quarterly Dutch Mobile Operators report. Alongside the acquisition, the T-Mobile brand showed the strongest organic customer growth in 2020, suggesting the company may be getting ready to phase out some of its other brands.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Tele2 Netherlands / Telecompaper / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands / Yes Telecom / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
