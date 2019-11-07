Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

T-Mobile US launches USD 15 per month prepaid plan with 5G

Monday 23 March 2020 | 14:57 CET | News
T-Mobile US said it will launch soon a lower-priced plan for these "challenging times" when people have to stay more at home but still want to remain connected. The T-Mobile Connect plan, part of the T-Mobile 5G for Good Initiative, will launch on 25 March and cost USD 15 per month, half the price of the company's lowest smartphone plan. The plan was announced in November and was set to launch after closing of the company's merger with Sprint. With the coronavirus outbreak, it will now start sooner, the company said. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

T-Mobile, YouTube team up to give customers free YouTube Premium for 2 months
Published 23 Mar 2020 19:34 CET | United States
T-Mobile US and YouTube are joining forces to give customers two months of free YouTube Premium through T-Mobile Tuesdays ...

T-Mobile says financing ready to complete Sprint takeover
Published 19 Mar 2020 15:05 CET | United States
T-Mobile US said it has the financing in place to complete its planned takeover of Sprint. The company issued a statement saying ...

US, Canadian telcos take measures to help customers during covid-19 outbreak
Published 16 Mar 2020 10:04 CET | North America
US and Canadian operators and providers have said they will look to help customers amid the covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. This ...

T-Mobile US offers low-cost prepaid plan, free internet for families, first responders to win merger approval
Published 07 Nov 2019 16:58 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has launched a new offensive in its efforts to get its takeover of Sprint approved by state regulators. The company ...





Related Info

T-Mobile, YouTube team up to give customers free YouTube Premium for 2 months
23 Mar | United States | News
T-Mobile says financing ready to complete Sprint takeover
19 Mar | United States | News
US, Canadian telcos take measures to help customers during covid-19 outbreak
16 Mar | North America | News
T-Mobile US offers low-cost prepaid plan, free internet for families, first responders to win merger approval
7 Nov 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Altice Europe Q4 2019
25 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
26 Mar 1&1 Drillisch Q4 2019
26 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2019
26 Mar United Internet Q4 2019
26 Mar FCC Forum on 5G vRAN
27 Mar Secureworks Q4 2019
27 Mar iQiyi Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now