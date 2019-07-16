Edition: International
T-Systems, OVHcloud partner to develop European public cloud platform

Monday 14 September 2020 | 14:26 CET | News

Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems and France-based OVHcloud signed a partnership to develop a public cloud platform to deploy in Germany, France and other European markets. The initiative follows the launch of the European Cloud project Gaia-X. The German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier recently introduced the second step of the European Cloud project Gaia-X with his colleague, the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire. 

The new public cloud will address all sectors focused on data sovereignty and GDPR compliance. It will address the specific needs of the public sector, essential infrastructure operators and companies of all sizes operating in strategic or sensitive areas of public interest. Under the partnership, OVHcloud will provide a cloud platform based on server technology and open source-premised information systems, and T-Systems will provide the infrastructure and operations in data centres.


Categories: Fixed / IT
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / OVHcloud / T-Systems
Countries: France / Germany
