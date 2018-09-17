Edition: International
Telecom Italia unveils 'TIM Green' initiative, half-sized SIM cards

Friday 31 July 2020 | 14:45 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the launch of a new initiative designed to reduce CO2 emissions via the marketing of eco-friendly products and services. The campaign, dubbed ‘TIM Green’, will start this summer with the sale of refurbished smartphones and a new ‘green SIM’. The latter is half the size of existing cards, manufactured with 60 percent recycled plastic and comes in entirely biodegradable packaging, helping the company cut plastic consumption by around 13 tonnes per year.

The operator also intends to make available a TIM Green line of refurbished used smartphones by encouraging customers to hand in their used device in part exchange for a new product ('TIM Supervaluta') or sign up to the 'TIM Next' service, which allows them to purchase a new smartphone in instalments and, after 12 months, choose to keep, replace or return it.

TIM added that it will also be offering ‘sustainable’ modems and cordless phones with an eco-design criteria developed using recycled and recyclable materials. The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions with a view to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.


Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
