Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica Germany targets 5% cumulative revenue growth in 2020-2022

Friday 14 May 2021 | 09:20 CET | News
Telefonica Germany has adopted a growth strategy with the goal of achieving cumulative revenue growth of 5 percent in the period 2020-2022, according to the company's corporate responsibility report.  To achieve the goal, Telefonica focuses on winning over business customers by upgrading its infrastructure, building up mobile and fixed-line products and supporting growth in mobile communication business. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica Germany sees revenues, OIBDA increase in Q1, confirms FY outlook

Published 12 May 2021 10:17 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said its revenues increased year-on-year in the first quarter of this year by 0.2 percent to EUR 1.85 billion ...

Telefonica Germany uses carrier aggregation to prepare 5G standalone network this summer

Published 07 May 2021 14:58 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it is bundling frequencies using the carrier aggregation system to raise speeds for customers on its 5G ...

Telefonica, Allianz JV plans to build over 2 million FTTH connections in rural areas in 6 years
Published 02 Mar 2021 16:29 CET | Germany
The company 'Our Green Fibre-Optic', in German 'Unsere Gruene Glasfaser' (UGG), a joint venture between Telefonica and Allianz, ...

Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA, postpaid customers in Q4
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:19 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland said its revenues grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in Q4 20202 to EUR 2.02 billion. The effects of the ...





Related Info

Telefonica Germany sees revenues, OIBDA increase in Q1, confirms FY outlook
12 May | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany uses carrier aggregation to prepare 5G standalone network this summer
7 May | Germany | News
Telefonica, Allianz JV plans to build over 2 million FTTH connections in rural areas in 6 years
2 Mar | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA, postpaid customers in Q4
24 Feb | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 May Digi Communications Q1 2021
14 May Japan Display FY results
14 May Sohu.com Q1 2021
14 May Sogou Q1 2021
14 May Telesat Q1
17 May Pareteum FY results
17 May Minim Q1 2021
17 May World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
18 May Iliad Q1 2021
18 May Vodacom FY results
18 May Vodafone FY results
18 May iQiyi Q1
18 May Baidu Q1 2021
18 May MTS Q1 2021
18 May Google I/O
19 May Analog Devices Q2
19 May Cisco fiscal Q3
19 May TIM Q1 2021
19 May Qualcomm 5G Summit
20 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
20 May Nkom 2020 telecoms statistics
20 May Poly investors day
20 May Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets day
20 May Shaw EGM on Rogers merger
20 May Telefonica Deutschland AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now