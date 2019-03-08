Edition: International
Broadband

Telefonica, IBM and Red Hat offer Cloud Garden 2.0 open hybrid cloud service

Tuesday 26 January 2021 | 11:14 CET | News
Telefonica and IBM have teamed up to introduce a new cloud services platform for Spanish businesses called Cloud Garden 2.0. The platform is built on IBM Cloud Pak and Red Hat OpenShift and is designed to help clients create next-generation applications that improve quality and efficiency across core business operations, from customer-facing apps to mission critical back-end processes, said Telefonica.

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: IBM / Red Hat / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


