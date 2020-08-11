Edition: International
Telefonica to begin offering industrial 5G services in 2022

Monday 29 November 2021 | 15:22 CET | News
Telefonica said it will become the first Spanish operator to launch a commercial range of industrial 5G services via its Telefonica Tech unit starting in January 2022. The offering for large companies and public administrations will include 5G-powered robots, drones and remote assistance equipment designed to take advantage of the 5G SA (Standalone) network the company will begin rolling out in earnest in 2022 after acquiring 700 MHz frequencies earlier this year.

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain
Telefonica and Navantia to install cybersecurity on Spanish submarines
Published 30 Nov 2021 10:35 CET | Spain
The Telefonica Tech unit of the Spanish operator and state-owned shipbuilding company Navantia have begun working on the ...

CNMC backs reorganisation of Spanish 3.5 GHz spectrum for 5G
Published 04 Nov 2021 14:17 CET | Spain
Spain's communications regulator CNMC has issued a report accepting a proposal from the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs ...

Telefonica unveils EUR 100 mln Innovation and Talent Hub at Madrid HQ
Published 20 Oct 2021 08:55 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced plans to create a global Innovation and Talent Hub at the company's headquarters in Madrid's Distrito ...

Telefonica uses 5G to cover Spanish Open golf tournament
Published 11 Oct 2021 08:56 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it collaborated with the PGA European Tour golf body to deploy 5G technology at the Acciona Spanish Open ...

Telefonica and Television de Galicia carry out first Spanish 5G broadcast
Published 26 Jul 2021 10:34 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has teamed up Television de Galicia (CRTVG) to carry out the first live broadcast of a public TV channel via ...

Spain raises just over EUR 1 bln in 700 MHz auction
Published 22 Jul 2021 09:24 CET | Spain
The Spanish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has completed its delayed auction of 5G-compatible ...

Nokia, Ericsson to share Telefonica Spain's 5G SA network rollout
Published 16 Jul 2021 13:31 CET | Spain
Telefonica has officially announced its decision to award the contracts to roll out its 5G standalone (SA) radio networks across ...

Telefonica Spain extends 5G NSA coverage to 80% of population
Published 21 Apr 2021 11:57 CET | Spain
Telefonica has further extended the coverage of its 5G network to over 80 percent of the Spanish population at the end of the ...

Telefonica teams up with Cisco for Vigo 5G network slicing pilot
Published 03 Feb 2021 14:37 CET | Spain
Telefonica has joined forces with Cisco to carry out a trial of 5G network slicing technology at the University of Vigo in ...

Telefonica, Huawei using 5G drones to monitor rail tracks
Published 26 Nov 2020 09:48 CET | Spain
In Galicia, Telefonica is using drones from Ineco and mobile infrastructure from Huawei, combined with Oculus VR glasses and its ...

Telefonica to conduct 5G real-world use trials in Madrid
Published 11 Aug 2020 12:12 CET | Spain
Telefonica has won a Spanish government tender to conduct 5G real-world trials in Madrid over the next two years. The EUR 2.5 ...





