Telenet teams up with Fluvius to create 'data network of the future' in Flanders

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 11:41 CET | News
Telenet has signed a deal with Belgian utility provider Fluvius to create a "data network of the future" in Flanders, including both cable and FTTH services. The companies said they want a multiparty partnership, and are open to working with other strategic and financial parties to develop their vision. Final legal agreements will be released in the spring, and no further statements will be made by either party until that time.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fluvius / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

