Telenor runs 5G SA trial of multi-vendor core on Red Hat

Tuesday 20 April 2021 | 13:34 CET | News
Telenor said that it has established a 5G standalone core environment using a vendor-neutral platform, with network functions from Oracle, Casa Systems, Enea and Kaloom, all running on Red Hat Openshift. It has deployed Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Compute protection and a 5G New Radio (NR) system from Huawei. Telenor said its 5G standalone (SA) trial using commercially available components proves that a multi-vendor environment is possible.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Casa Systems / Enea / Huawei / Oracle / Palo Alto Networks / Red Hat / Telenor
Countries: Norway / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Enea announces launch of 5G MicroCore for enterprises
Published 19 Apr 2021 12:56 CET | World
Enea has announced the launch of the Enea 5G MicroCore for enterprises using private 5G networks to support smart manufacturing ...

Red Hat, NEC collaborate to drive Kubernetes-based 5G adoption
Published 13 Apr 2021 17:16 CET | World
Red Hat said it entered a collaboration with NEC to deliver 5G products built on Red Hat OpenShift, its enterprise Kubernetes ...

Norigin, Telenor join EU's 5GMediaHUB Consortium
Published 13 Apr 2021 15:19 CET | Europe
Norwegian television streaming technology company Norigin Media said it has been chosen as part of the 5GMediaHUB Consortium, ...

Telenor unifies global, Nordic IoT services under new Telenor IoT brand
Published 25 Mar 2021 14:06 CET | World
Telenor Group said it is unifying its Nordic IoT portfolio and its global Telenor Connexion under the brand Telenor IoT with ...

Telenor Norway reaches 200,000 5G-compatible smartphones on its network
Published 19 Mar 2021 13:14 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway said there are now 200,000 5G handsets using its network. So far, the operator has 5G base stations in Kongsberg, ...

Casa Systems unveils 5G O-RAN mid-band radio

Published 09 Mar 2021 08:45 CET | World
Casa Systems launched its new O-RAN mid-band radio, the ApexO 5G Evo, the latest addition to its 5G wireless product portfolio. ...

Telenor plans 30 5G base stations in Stavanger by summer
Published 17 Feb 2021 13:12 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway said it now has seven 5G base stations in the city of Stavanger, after it set up the first one there in December ...

Red Hat releases OpenStack Platform 14, launches VCO platform with Kaloom
Published 13 Nov 2018 16:23 CET | World
Red Hat announced Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14, the latest version of Red Hat's massively-scalable, cloud-native apps-ready ...

Kaloom inks distribution deal with MBuzz
Published 17 Oct 2018 16:35 CET | Middle East
Kaloom, a provider of automated data centre systems, announced a strategic partnership with MBuzz at Gitex in Dubai. Kaloom's ...





