Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telenor sets new targets for up to 2% service revenue growth, further cost reductions

Tuesday 3 March 2020 | 12:13 CET | News

Telenor is targeting subscription and traffic revenue growth between zero and 2 percent per year from 2020 to 2022, the operator announced at its Capital Markets Day on 03 March. It still plans a year-on-year increase in its ordinary dividend per share over this medium term. In addition, Telenor aims for net operating expenditure reductions of between 1 percent and 3 percent annually and a ratio of capital expenditure to sales of approximately 15 percent.

Telenor added that by 2030, it intends to have carbon-neutral business operations in the Nordic region and a 50 percent cut in CO2 emissions at its Asian operations. It's also aiming for 35 percent of its senior leaders to be women by 2023.

Telenor said it aims to maintain a healthy balance sheet and have normalised free cash flow cover the ordinary dividend. As such, its dividend and leverage policies remain unchanged. It is targeting debt at 1.8-2.3x EBITDA over the 2020-2022 period.

The company said that in recent years, it has taken important steps in its modernisation and has fulfilled its financial guidance. Its updated strategy represents a continuation of this, with particular focus on revenue renewal and growth, modernisation, and responsible business.

President and CEO Sigve Brekke said Telenor is at the forefront of efficient network operations but there remains potential for improvements. He said revenue growth should be supported by opportunities in emerging Asia and strong demand for adjacent services in the Nordic region.

Brekke said continuing to modernise will be essential to keep Telenor relevant for customers and to prepare for the future. It wants 65 percent of customers to be active data users by 2023.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telenor
Countries: Asia / Norway / Scandinavia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

5G-VINNI project trials reach nearly 3.9 Gbps in download and 1 Gbps in upload
Published 26 Feb 2020 13:38 CET | Norway
Telenor Group said it has managed to achieve an upload speed of 1 Gbps in a 5G test site as part of the 5G-VINNI project funded ...

Telenor Connexion wins contract from modular industrial cart manufacturer FlexQube
Published 04 Feb 2020 12:18 CET | World
Telenor Connexion said it has been chosen by FlexQube, a Swedish manufacturer of modular carts and racks for use in industrial ...

DNA shares delist from Helsinki bourse after Telenor buyout
Published 04 Feb 2020 11:54 CET | Finland
Telenor Finland Holding said that it has obtained title to all the minority shares in the operator DNA, by posting a security ...

Telenor Norway lifts Q4 revenue and EBITDA, loses 11,000 mobile customers since Q3
Published 29 Jan 2020 11:58 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway has reported an upturn in total revenues and EBITDA year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019. It said wholesale ...

Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:52 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor has increased its dividend by 4 percent to NOK 8.7 per share, despite a drop in net profit over the past year due to ...

Telenor and Axiata call off Asian operations merger blaming 'complexities'
Published 06 Sep 2019 12:04 CET | Asia
Telenor Group said that it has reached a mutual agreement with Axiata Group to end discussions regarding a combination of their ...

Telenor informs Nkom of plans to keep maintaining copper network after 01 May
Published 15 Apr 2019 12:10 CET | Norway
Telenor has responded to communications regulator Nkom's request for more information about its network modernisation plans, amid ...





Related Info

5G-VINNI project trials reach nearly 3.9 Gbps in download and 1 Gbps in upload
26 Feb | Norway | News
Telenor Connexion wins contract from modular industrial cart manufacturer FlexQube
4 Feb | World | News
DNA shares delist from Helsinki bourse after Telenor buyout
4 Feb | Finland | News
Telenor Norway lifts Q4 revenue and EBITDA, loses 11,000 mobile customers since Q3
29 Jan | Norway | News
Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
29 Jan | Scandinavia | News
Telenor and Axiata call off Asian operations merger blaming 'complexities'
6 Sep 2019 | Asia | News
Telenor informs Nkom of plans to keep maintaining copper network after 01 May
15 Apr 2019 | Norway | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar Telenor Capital Markets Day
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Wow! Q4 2019
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar Smith Micro Software Q4 2019
04 Mar Calix investor day
05 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
05 Mar TPG Telecom H1 results
05 Mar Dasan Zhone Q4
05 Mar Ooma Q4 2019
05 Mar Cellcom EGM
08 Mar OFC 2020
09 Mar Synchronoss Technologies Q4 2019
09 Mar Sohu.com Q4 2019
09 Mar Otelco Q4 2019
10 Mar Telecom Italia Q4 2019
10 Mar Mediaset FY results
10 Mar Optiva FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now