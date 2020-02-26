Edition: International
Televisa merges with Univision to create largest Spanish-language media company

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 11:23 CET | News
Mexican broadcaster and cable operator Grupo Televisa has announced an agreement to merge with US broadcaster Univision, a longtime partner, to create what it describes as the largest Spanish-language media company in the world. The deal to set up Televisa-Univision involves the US broadcaster paying USD 4.8 billion for Televisa's content assets, with additional Series C preferred equity investment in the new entity coming from the SoftBank Latin America Fund, Google and The Raine Group. Televisa said it will be the largest shareholder in the new company, with a 45 percent equity stake.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Fixed
Companies: Izzi / Sky Mexico / Televisa / Univision
Countries: Mexico / United States
