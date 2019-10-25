Telia announces resignation of CFO Luiga

Telia Company has announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Christian Luiga. He has held various positions at Telia since 2009 and became CFO in April 2014. Since September 2019, he has been the acting CEO and president until Allison Kirkby took up the role on 04 May 2020.
Luiga will be at the company’s disposal during his notice period to support Kirkby in her new position and to assist with the hand-over of several projects, but will not be a member of group executive management. His last day of employment is 15 September.
Board chairman Lars-Johan Jarnheimer thanked Luiga in particular for acting up as CEO and said he had performed that role with great commercial focus and engagement.
Luiga said being part of leading Telia through times of massive change and challenge had been very rewarding, but all good things must come to an end, and he had concluded that this was the right time to leave.
A search for a permanent CFO will start immediately and Douglas Lubbe will continue in his role as acting CFO for now, said Telia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions