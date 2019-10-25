Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telia announces resignation of CFO Luiga

Monday 4 May 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

Telia Company has announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Christian Luiga. He has held various positions at Telia since 2009 and became CFO in April 2014. Since September 2019, he has been the acting CEO and president until Allison Kirkby took up the role on 04 May 2020.

Luiga will be at the company’s disposal during his notice period to support Kirkby in her new position and to assist with the hand-over of several projects, but will not be a member of group executive management. His last day of employment is 15 September.

Board chairman Lars-Johan Jarnheimer thanked Luiga in particular for acting up as CEO and said he had performed that role with great commercial focus and engagement.

Luiga said being part of leading Telia through times of massive change and challenge had been very rewarding, but all good things must come to an end, and he had concluded that this was the right time to leave.

A search for a permanent CFO will start immediately and Douglas Lubbe will continue in his role as acting CFO for now, said Telia.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Sweden / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia Sweden starts offering streaming service Telia Play on standalone basis
Published 01 May 2020 09:58 CET | Sweden
Telia Company said it is making its Swedish streaming service Telia Play available as a standalone service that is accessible to ...

Telia Q1 results drop as Covid-19 measures hit TV results
Published 22 Apr 2020 09:28 CET | Scandinavia
Telia Company reported a drop in underlying results for the first quarter, as the Covid-19 outbreak weighed on its TV and media ...

Telia cuts FY outlook as virus hits TV & Media, reduces dividend proposal
Published 26 Mar 2020 13:43 CET | World
Telia Company said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will cause it to miss its 2020 forecast for group EBITDA and operational ...

Kirkby to start as Telia CEO in May
Published 04 Mar 2020 13:10 CET | Scandinavia
Telia Company announced the start date for its new CEO Allison Kirkby will be 04 May. When Kirkby's appointment was first ...

Telia EGM approves appointment of Jarnheimer as board chairman
Published 26 Nov 2019 13:55 CET | Sweden
Telia Company said that shareholders at its 26 November Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) have voted in favour of the proposal ...

Telia names TDC's Kirkby as CEO from Q2 2020
Published 25 Oct 2019 09:34 CET | Scandinavia
Telia Company has announced the appointment of Allison Kirkby as its president and CEO from the second quarter of 2020, taking up ...





Related Info

Telia Sweden starts offering streaming service Telia Play on standalone basis
1 May | Sweden | News
Telia Q1 results drop as Covid-19 measures hit TV results
22 Apr | Scandinavia | News
Telia cuts FY outlook as virus hits TV & Media, reduces dividend proposal
26 Mar | World | News
Kirkby to start as Telia CEO in May
4 Mar | Scandinavia | News
Telia EGM approves appointment of Jarnheimer as board chairman
26 Nov 2019 | Sweden | News
Telia names TDC's Kirkby as CEO from Q2 2020
25 Oct 2019 | Scandinavia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Liberty Global Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
07 May BT fiscal Q4
07 May Digital Realty Q1 2020
07 May Cloudflare Q1 2020
07 May Cogent Communications Q1 2020
07 May InterDigital Q1 2020
07 May TDC Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now