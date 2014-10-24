Edition: International
General

Telia appoints new group CFO and COO

Thursday 16 July 2020 | 13:26 CET | News

Telia Company has announced the appointment of Per Christian Morland, currently chief financial officer of its Norwegian arm, as group CFO. It also said it is appointing Rainer Deutschmann as group chief operating officer, replacing Magnus Zetterberg, who leaves the company on 30 September.

Morland replaces Dougles Lubbe, who has been serving as acting group CFO. Morland has been Telia Norway CFO since October 2015 and has sixteen years of experience in the telecoms sector in the Nordic region, Asia and Central Europe. Telia group CEO Allison Kirkby said Morland has experience in finance function and transformation as well as in driving performance management.

Deutschmann is currently COO at Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka and becomes group COO in the second half of 2020. He was previously chief product and innovation officer at Reliance Jio, and has also worked at Deutsche Telekom and McKinsey. He is a non-executive director at Rain in South Africa, too.

Lubbe will resume his old position as CFO of Telia Sweden on 01 August.


