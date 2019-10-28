Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telia Sweden starts offering streaming service Telia Play on standalone basis

Friday 1 May 2020 | 09:58 CET | News

Telia Company said it is making its Swedish streaming service Telia Play available as a standalone service that is accessible to anyone. It combines fifteen linear channels with streaming, and output includes films and serials from Discovery, HBO Nordic and C More for SEK 199 per month. The operator is offering a promotional free month's trial and one free film rental.

Until now, only Telia customers have been able to watch Telia Play. Subscribers to Telia Tv were able to stream their TV channels via an application, and people with other Telia services could sign up for Telia Play for a set cost. Now, Telia Play has been expanded by the addition of C More and made available to anyone.

Sarah S-Latef Engstrom, TV product director at Telia, said viewers can watch Telia Play on their television set or their phone, regardless of which provider supplies their home. The service works anywhere in the EU/EEA and the TeliaPlay app works on smartphones, tablets, PCs, AppleTV, AirPlay and Chromecast. There are packages that only provide the streaming channels, too.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: C More / Telia
Countries: Sweden
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenor-NENT pay-TV venture gains EU approval, new name to be revealed after closing
Published 01 May 2020 09:44 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) have announced that the European Commission has approved their joint venture, ...

Telia loses Discovery channels, offers C More as replacement
Published 04 Mar 2020 14:05 CET | Sweden
Telia has lost the Discovery channels across its Nordic footprint, after the operator was unable to reach a new distribution deal ...

Telia tops Swedish Quality Index customer satisfaction rankings for digital TV and enterprise broadband
Published 28 Oct 2019 12:46 CET | Sweden
Telia Sweden said Swedish Quality Index (SKI) report says it has the most satisfied television customers in Sweden, for the fifth ...





Related Info

Telenor-NENT pay-TV venture gains EU approval, new name to be revealed after closing
1 May | Scandinavia | News
Telia loses Discovery channels, offers C More as replacement
4 Mar | Sweden | News
Telia tops Swedish Quality Index customer satisfaction rankings for digital TV and enterprise broadband
28 Oct 2019 | Sweden | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
07 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now