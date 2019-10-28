Telia Sweden starts offering streaming service Telia Play on standalone basis

Telia Company said it is making its Swedish streaming service Telia Play available as a standalone service that is accessible to anyone. It combines fifteen linear channels with streaming, and output includes films and serials from Discovery, HBO Nordic and C More for SEK 199 per month. The operator is offering a promotional free month's trial and one free film rental.
Until now, only Telia customers have been able to watch Telia Play. Subscribers to Telia Tv were able to stream their TV channels via an application, and people with other Telia services could sign up for Telia Play for a set cost. Now, Telia Play has been expanded by the addition of C More and made available to anyone.
Sarah S-Latef Engstrom, TV product director at Telia, said viewers can watch Telia Play on their television set or their phone, regardless of which provider supplies their home. The service works anywhere in the EU/EEA and the TeliaPlay app works on smartphones, tablets, PCs, AppleTV, AirPlay and Chromecast. There are packages that only provide the streaming channels, too.
