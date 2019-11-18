Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telia sells Telia Carrier to pensions investor Polhem Infra for SEK 9.45 bln, restores dividend

Tuesday 6 October 2020 | 09:30 CET | News

Telia Company said that it has agreed to sell its international operation Telia Carrier to pensions investment firm Polhem Infra for SEK 9.45 billion on a cash and debt-free basis but is forming a long-term partnership with Telia Carrier to enable it to keep providing network services to Telia customers. The transaction is expected to generate a capital gain of about SEK 7.00 billion and the directors are proposing an extra dividend of SEK 0.65 per share, bringing the total dividend for 2019 back to the level originally proposed in January.

The proposal to pay the extra dividend follows better visibility of the underlying performance of Telia and the stronger balance sheet after the disposals of the stakes in Turkcell and Telia Carrier. This will return the total dividend for 2019 to the SEK 2.45 originally proposed this January, and equates to 80 percent of operating free cash flow. An invitation to an EGM to vote on the proposal will be sent out shortly.

For 2019, Telia Carrier reported net sales of SEK 5.39 billion, EBITDA excluding IFRS-16 of SEK 500 million and capital expenditure of SEK 396 million, resulting in EBITDA ex-IFRS-16 and without capex of SEK 104 million. The agreed price for Telia Carrier equals an EV/EBITDA multiple ex-IFRS-16 of 18.9 times. The transaction is expected to generate a capital gain of approximately SEK 7 billion at closing

Content, services and operator customers of Telia Carrier account for 65 percent of global internet routes. Its network spans Europe, North America, and Asia, connecting customers in more than 120 countries.

In view of the sale, a partnership has been established between Telia Carrier and Telia Company to enable them to provide services and to develop new products for Telia’s customers. The company said the change of ownership will enable Telia Carrier, with its 530 employees, to support investment in network development, services and customer service programmes.

President and CEO Allison Kirkby said Telia Company can now fully concentrate on its Nordic and Baltic footprint and has secured future access for its customers to Telia Carrier's services. Most of the proceeds of the sale will be used to strengthen the balance sheet, enabling investments in services and networks in core markets, and providing a strong foundation for “attractive” shareholder remuneration.

The acquisition is Polhem Infra’s first investment in digital infrastructure. Polhem Infra is jointly owned by the Swedish Pension Funds First AP Fund, Third AP Fund and Fourth AP Fund.  Polhem Infra CEO Mikael Lundin said the investor intends to be a stable and long-term owner that is committed to Telia Carrier and its role “in the transition towards sustainable and thriving societies globally”.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals relating to competition and foreign direct investments in the EU and US, among others, and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telia / Telia Carrier / Turkcell
Countries: Sweden / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia verkoopt Telia Carrier aan Polhem Infra voor SEK 9,45 miljard
Published 06 Oct 2020 09:49 CET | World
Telia Company heeft overeenstemming bereikt voor de verkoop van zijn internationale tak Telia Carrier aan ...

Telia Carrier, Zenfi Networks partner to expand connectivity in NYC region
Published 14 Sep 2020 14:58 CET | United States
The collaboration enhances ZenFi Networks' footprint outside of the New York City and New Jersey metro region, empowering ...

Telia Carrier expands Mexico presence with new Monterrey and Queretaro PoPs
Published 27 Aug 2020 10:00 CET | Mexico
Telia Carrier has further increased its presence in Mexico with the launch of two points of presence (PoPs) in the city of ...

Telia posts Q2 loss on Turkcell sale, underlying sales fall 6% on Covid impact
Published 17 Jul 2020 09:28 CET | Scandinavia
Telia Company reported a net loss of SEK 2.03 billion for the second quarter, compared to a profit of SEK 1.65 billion a year ...

Telia Carrier extends backbone linking Dallas to Nashville via Memphis
Published 16 Jul 2020 12:43 CET | United States
Telia Carrier said it is extending its fibre backbone to connect Dallas to Nashville on a new, diverse east-west route via ...

Telia Carrier wins international telecoms route contract, connects to Bulk Infrastructure PoPs
Published 13 Jul 2020 12:32 CET | Norway | Update: 14 Jul 2020 09:09 CET
Telia Carrier said it has been selected in a tender process by Norwegian communications regulator Nkom to establish a new, secure ...

Telia cuts FY outlook as virus hits TV & Media, reduces dividend proposal
Published 26 Mar 2020 13:43 CET | World
Telia Company said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will cause it to miss its 2020 forecast for group EBITDA and operational ...

Telia Carrier upgrades network to 400 GE using Cisco NCS 5500 routers
Published 05 Feb 2020 11:53 CET | World
Telia Carrier said it has launched a 400GE-ready network using Cisco NCS 5500 series routers. It said this follows the successful ...

Telia raises dividend 4% after growth in FY results, sees lower cash flow in 2020
Published 29 Jan 2020 09:33 CET | Scandinavia
Telia Company increased its annual dividend by 3.8 percent to SEK 2.45 per share, after meeting its outlook for an increase in ...

Telia Carrier strengthens European Network with Ciena
Published 18 Nov 2019 10:19 CET | Europe
Telia Carrier chose Ciena to be the supplier of a new Open Optical Line System (O-OLS) in Europe. The selected system will be ...





Related Info

Telia verkoopt Telia Carrier aan Polhem Infra voor SEK 9,45 miljard
09:49 | World | News
Telia Carrier, Zenfi Networks partner to expand connectivity in NYC region
14 Sep | United States | News
Telia Carrier expands Mexico presence with new Monterrey and Queretaro PoPs
27 Aug | Mexico | News
Telia posts Q2 loss on Turkcell sale, underlying sales fall 6% on Covid impact
17 Jul | Scandinavia | News
Telia Carrier extends backbone linking Dallas to Nashville via Memphis
16 Jul | United States | News
Telia Carrier wins international telecoms route contract, connects to Bulk Infrastructure PoPs
13 Jul | Norway | News
Telia cuts FY outlook as virus hits TV & Media, reduces dividend proposal
26 Mar | World | News
Telia Carrier upgrades network to 400 GE using Cisco NCS 5500 routers
5 Feb | World | News
Telia raises dividend 4% after growth in FY results, sees lower cash flow in 2020
29 Jan | Scandinavia | News
Telia Carrier strengthens European Network with Ciena
18 Nov 2019 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now